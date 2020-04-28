Shakti Mohan all set to be back with Break A Leg Season 2 after lockdown

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan is one of the most popular dancers of the small screen. The actress-choreographer shot to fame after winning season 2 of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Since then, she has been a part of various hit dance shows including Dance Plus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and many more.

Shakti had launched a web series name Break A Leg. It was one of the first series where the dance was mixed with comedy and style. The first season was a huge hit. The series also saw the actress venturing into production.

And now, there's good news for all the diehard fans as Shakti is all set to be back with Break A Leg Season 2.

Break A Leg season 2 will witness several non-dancer celebrities who will try their hand at the art. Shakti will be giving these celebs a shot at acing professional dance styles. In addition to this, she will also engage them in anecdotes, games and face-off battles.

The actress had also shared a sneak peek of Break A Leg 2 a few months back.

Take a look at the video:

The promotional title track is composed by Harsh Upadhyay along with Vishal Dadlani. The song is sung by Neeti Mohan.

Are you excited for Break A Leg Season 2? Tell us in the comment section.