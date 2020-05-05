News

Shakti Mohan expresses her LOVE for Raghav Juyal

Shakti Mohan and Raghav Juyal are great friends since a long time.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
05 May 2020 05:37 PM

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan is one of the most popular dancers of the small screen. The actress-choreographer shot to fame after winning season 2 of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Since then, she has been a part of various hit dance shows including Dance Plus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and many more.

Shakti has also judged four seasons of Dance Plus series along with Remo D'Souza, Dharmesh Yelande and Puneet Pathak.

Well, we all know Shakti and Raghav Juyal's amazing camaraderie during the Dance Plus series. Raghav used to always try and woo Shakti. Juyal who is also a great dancer hosted the show but also made sure to entertain everyone with his mind-blowing comic skills.

Raghav had many romantic moments with Shakti which she used to just laugh it off. But now, Shakti has expressed her love for Raghav and it’s just too cute.

Shakti revealed that Raghav is her best friend and he has always been for her in all her times. The ace dancer reveals how Raghav became a reason for her to smile and that she can share anything and everything with him.

Raghav is really sweet and his beautiful moments with Shakti prove that they are best friends of the Telly world and love each other.

We are sure Raghav must be feeling extremely happy and emotional watching Shakti express her love for him.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, STAR PLUS, DANCE PLUS, VIDEO BUZZ)

Tags Dance India Dance Dance Plus Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Remo D'souza Dharmesh Yelande Puneet Pathak TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here