Shakti Mohan expresses her LOVE for Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan is one of the most popular dancers of the small screen. The actress-choreographer shot to fame after winning season 2 of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Since then, she has been a part of various hit dance shows including Dance Plus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and many more.

Shakti has also judged four seasons of Dance Plus series along with Remo D'Souza, Dharmesh Yelande and Puneet Pathak.

Well, we all know Shakti and Raghav Juyal's amazing camaraderie during the Dance Plus series. Raghav used to always try and woo Shakti. Juyal who is also a great dancer hosted the show but also made sure to entertain everyone with his mind-blowing comic skills.

Raghav had many romantic moments with Shakti which she used to just laugh it off. But now, Shakti has expressed her love for Raghav and it’s just too cute.

Shakti revealed that Raghav is her best friend and he has always been for her in all her times. The ace dancer reveals how Raghav became a reason for her to smile and that she can share anything and everything with him.

Raghav is really sweet and his beautiful moments with Shakti prove that they are best friends of the Telly world and love each other.

We are sure Raghav must be feeling extremely happy and emotional watching Shakti express her love for him.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, STAR PLUS, DANCE PLUS, VIDEO BUZZ)