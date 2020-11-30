Shakti Mohan gets candid about performing her FIRST aerial act; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: With her hard work and dedication, Shakti Mohan has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is known for her dancing skills. Her performance has time and again left fans mesmerized.

The talented diva could be seen taking a trip down memory lane and hitting breaks right next to the memory of her first romantic Aerial act alongside one of her first dance partners in her latest Instagram post. The video is from the time when Salman Khan sat in the seat of one of the guests. The performance was perhaps especially scary for her as she was dancing to the music of Aankhon Ki Ghustakiyan, an iconic song from one of Khan’s films, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Shakti Mohan's age was 25 at the time.

Through the video, one can see her talking about the initial fears of performing the aerial romantic sequence in question. Shakti also spoke about how it was becoming increasingly difficult for her to hold onto the hoops as she could feel her body-weight pulling her down, which made her fear that at one point, she might have to let the hoops go. Shakti wrote, “My first ever aerial act watch till the end ...I remember this time when we were told to do an aerial act I assumed we would sit on a metal ring or something and hang around it.”

She added, “Then came these aerial straps I could not even hang on it for a few seconds it would hurt the wrist and shoulders so much. The entire weight of the body would just come on the arms, also fingers would start opening up from pressure of the body weight. It also happened while rehearsing on stage when Kunwar fell off 20 feet straight down. It was scary to another level for me to do this performance and make it look romantic . I am glad I had the opportunity to learn and perform this. It is a fantastic memory today.”

