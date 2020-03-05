Shakti Mohan looks best with Kunwar Amarjeet Singh or Raghav Juyal?

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan is known name in the glamour industry. The dancer turned actress started her career with Zee TV’s Dance India Dance and went ahead to win the season. Post the show, Shakti did Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance as Kriya which gained her immense popularity. Her chemistry with Kuwar Amarjeet Singh who played the character of Reyaansh in the same project was much talked about and hyped. Shakti and Amar found a huge fanbase for themselves through the show. Audience called them ArSha (collaboration of Shakti and Amar).

Shakti, then went ahead to take up Dance Plus as a captain wherein Raghav Juyal hosted the show. Raghav flirted around with Shakti and their cute nok-jhoks and funny banters were one of the major highlights of the show. The viewers also loved the duo.

Whose chemistry with Shakti do you like more amongst Kunwar Amar and Raghav Juyal? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.