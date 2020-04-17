Shakti Mohan says Dance India Dance is her identity

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. In an interview, the dancer went back in the memory lane and spoke about her journey in Dance India Dance.

When asked what was her first reaction when she heard that Dance India Dance season 2 was going to be aired again on Zee TV, she said, “I was super-duper excited when I heard that Dance India Dance 2 was going to come back again. In fact, I can't believe I am getting to relive that time of my life once again. I consider this show to be as an opportunity of a lifetime for me, it changed my life and gave me so much love and recognition that I never expected I would get being a dancer.”

She further added, “To be honest, Dance India Dance is my identity. The best days of my life have been on the show. I got to learn so much, met the best teachers, choreographers and friends and most of all, I never ever thought that a dancer could get a platform like DID. I am very grateful to Zee TV for giving us this platform and changing our lives.”

