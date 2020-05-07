Shakti Mohan shares a childhood picture with sister Mukti Mohan and it's incredibly cute!

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan is one of the most popular dancers of the small screen. The actress-choreographer shot to fame after winning season 2 of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Since then she has been a part of various hit dance shows including Dance Plus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and many more and has also tried her hands in acting.

The phenomenal dancer that she is, has also started to work on various Bollywood songs. Shakti is also highly involved with her dance academy Nritya Shakti.

Shakti and her two sisters Neeti Mohan and Mukti Mohan set major sibling goals and have also promoted women empowerment at several occasions.

Shakti shared an uber cute picture with sister Mukti Mohan from her childhood. The caption that she wrote speaks a volume about their bonds.

Shakti wrote: All you need is that one who understands what I am not saying. Love u sometimes.

Have a look at the post:

Aren’t these girls super cute? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.