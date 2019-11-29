Shakti’S Vivian Dsena reveals why he is disappointed with the TV fraternity

MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 8 to name a few.

The actor recently broke many hearts as he quit the popular show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Vivian had been a part of Shakti for three years, and was applauded for his acting skills. Vivian has a great track record with back to back super-hit shows. In a recent conversation with Times of India, he opened up about his departure from the show, and why he is disappointed with the Television fraternity.

Vivian is upset about how many in the industry consider him only lucky for his success and disregard his hard work. He said that he can be lucky only sometimes, and not always. He added that he has talent (at least some) and that is why his shows fair well on TRP charts and grab eyeballs. Sharing his displeasure about people ignoring his determination, he said there is hard work and dedication involved in whatever is done, but many people fail to notice that. It is clear that one cannot be lucky for so many years.