Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna breaks his silence on his death hoax, warns the culprits of taking police action against them

MUMBAI: In the era of internet, hoaxes about the death of a celebrity spread like wildfire. Death hoaxes about celebrities have often made headlines. The latest addition to this is Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna. The 62-year-old actor took to his social media and slammed his death rumours and warned the culprits of taking police action against them.

The veteran actor shared a video on his social media account where he is seen talking about his death rumours. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mukesh Khanna captioned it in Hindi that read, “Who spread the false news of my death! After seven days of silence in the mourning of my sister, I am breaking my silence today, and I am asking the first question to the person or people who spread the false news of my death on social media. Do you have parents, siblings and grandparents in your house? If false news about any of them spreads in this way, then your family members and well-wishers who know you will be in anguish. Do you have any idea? Some weak-hearted people can get shocked. Do you have a conscience or not? Is there even a little feeling of sensitivity in you or not? If it were, you would never do such abusive acts and that, too, when we wish for each other to be healthy and have a long life. Before this, you have posted such false news for many actors. What do you get out of this? Some views on your social media account! What a poor thought you guys have. I will expose your people and you will have to bear the brunt of it. I have expressed my thoughts and anguish in this video of mine. Look and do not forward such rumours, without knowing their truth.”

