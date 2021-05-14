Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna says, 'We are living in terrible times', as he opened up about the demise of his two siblings amid the pandemic

MUMBAI: Actor Mukesh Khanna has lost two of his siblings to COVID-19 within a month. The actor's elder sister Kamal Kapoor passed away in Delhi on April 12. Last month, the actor lost his elder brother Satish Khanna, who suffered a heart attack after recovering from COVID-19 in Mumbai.

Khanna said, "Yesterday, there were rumours about my death and I spent 2-3 hours clearing that I am alive and fine. But, my elder sister Kamal Kapoor, who was married and based in Delhi battled COVID-19 for 12 days and recovered from it. But then she developed chest congestion and passed away. I don't have words for this."

He added, "The doctors did their best but later due to complications, I lost her. I am in a terrible state of mind and the pandemic is spreading very fast. Within a month, I have lost my brother and sister. These are tough times. I feel we all need to follow safety protocols. It is terrible to lose family members like this. My sister wanted to meet everyone after she felt better but I could not meet her."

Last month, Mukesh Khanna's elder brother Satish Khanna, who recovered from coronavirus passed away due to a heart attack. He was 84 years old.

The actor also shared how people had spread his death rumours. He said, "I can't believe that during these times, people can spread such rumours. I am dealing with personal loss and people have started spreading rumours about my death. I had to take so many phone calls telling them how I am healthy by God's grace."

Credits: TOI