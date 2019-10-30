Shakti's Kamya Panjabi shares her latest bikini picture; flaunts tattoo

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is a popular television actress. She is known for television soaps like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Beintehaa. She is currently seen as Preeto Singh in Shakti.



The actress is uninhibited and bold in real life. The actress recently shared a picture, wherein she can be seen in a black bikini, flaunting a tattoo on her shoulder. Kamya can be seen taking a dip in the pool in the picture, wearing stylish sunglasses and silver loops. She captioned the picture as, "I'm sexy n i know it." In no time, the photo was liked by her newfound love, Shalabh Dang.



Check out her post here: