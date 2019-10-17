Shaleen Bhanot speaks about Dalljiet Kaur’s eviction from Bigg Boss and how she is raising their son

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, controversies and endless drama, and season 13 is no different. The viewers recently saw Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra walking out of the Bigg Boss house. This double elimination shocked the viewers.



Now, Shaleen Bhanot has reacted to Dalljiet’s eviction. For the uninitiated, Dalljiet and Shaleen have had an elaborate past. From suffering domestic violence for five years to filing for divorce, a lot has been written about the actress in the past. Probably, one of the main reasons she was a contestant in Bigg Boss, this year. However, Dalljiet’s journey on the show was quite short and she became the first one to get evicted from the house.



Speaking about her eviction from the show, Shaleen told SpotboyE.com, “I was not at all expecting that she will be the first one to come out. I was so disheartened when I got to know that she has been evicted. I remember on Friday, last week, while I was at the Gold Awards, a few journalists asked me- ‘who is your favourite contestant?’ I told them, ‘Of course Dalljiet! I have just now voted for her as she is nominations and I really want her to win.’ But unfortunately she got eliminated. I would have loved to see her come out of the house with a trophy in her hand.”



Shaleen further spoke about their son, Jaydon, who is in custody of Dalljiet. Shaleen, who is often in touch with his son, shared how proud he is of Dalljiet for raising their son beautifully. He shared with the portal, "Jaydon is my son and I will always be in touch with him. We can't have two set ups for a kid as small as him, so, for his betterment, Jaydon is being raised by Dalljiet alone and she is doing a fantastic job. She is a brilliant mother and he is a complete mumma's boy. I am so proud of her.”