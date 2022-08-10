Shalin Bhanot, Monalisa and Eisha Singh to feature as leads in upcoming Fantasy Drama ‘Bekaboo’

MUMBAI: After gaining a huge fan following in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot is all set to feature as the lead in the upcoming fantasy drama series Bekaboo. The show will also star Eisha Singh and Monalisa as the female leads. The show also stars popular TV stars Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Talking about this opportunity Shalin stated, “I want to thank my viewers for the overwhelming amount of love they've showered on me during my stint in 'Bigg Boss 16'. I'm grateful to have Ekta Kapoor offer me a lead role in 'Bekaboo' just before my exit from the house. I feel that I won the show before the winner was announced.”

Talking about his role in the series he added, “Exploring the fantasy revenge drama genre is a first for me and I will be seen essaying the role of a rakshas, who is about to discover the secrets of his lineage. This show is about to reinvent the fantasy genre and elevate it to a whole new level on TV.”

Bekaboo will feature two different worlds- fairies (Pari) and Demons(rakshaa).

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actress Eisha Singh expressed her excitement saying, “I'm thrilled about playing the part of Pari. It's a dream role that marks my homecoming to the channel that has pioneered the fantasy genre on television. 'Bekaboo' is about what it takes to save the multiverse and it allows glimpses into many fascinating worlds that have their set of rules.”

Monalisa who has been part of projects in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages said, “This show brought the opportunity to not only explore a new genre but also play an antagonist, who is greedy for power over the multiverse. I will be seen in an entirely different look, and I can't wait to know what the audience thinks about it.”

She has also been part of Television shows like, “Nazar', 'Namak Issk Ka', 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Smart Jodi' and many more.

Bekaboo will premiere on Colors Channel.

