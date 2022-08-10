Shalin Bhanot, Monalisa and Eisha Singh to feature as leads in upcoming Fantasy Drama ‘Bekaboo’

The show will also star Eisha Singh and Monalisa as the female leads. The show also stars popular TV stars Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in pivotal roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 11:48
Shalin Bhanot, Monalisa and Eisha Singh to feature as leads in upcoming Fantasy Drama ‘Bekaboo’

MUMBAI: After gaining a huge fan following in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot is all set to feature as the lead in the upcoming fantasy drama series Bekaboo. The show will also star Eisha Singh and Monalisa as the female leads. The show also stars popular TV stars Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in pivotal roles. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot roped in for Balaji Telefilms' next project?

Talking about this opportunity Shalin stated, “I want to thank my viewers for the overwhelming amount of love they've showered on me during my stint in 'Bigg Boss 16'. I'm grateful to have Ekta Kapoor offer me a lead role in 'Bekaboo' just before my exit from the house. I feel that I won the show before the winner was announced.”

Talking about his role in the series he added, “Exploring the fantasy revenge drama genre is a first for me and I will be seen essaying the role of a rakshas, who is about to discover the secrets of his lineage. This show is about to reinvent the fantasy genre and elevate it to a whole new level on TV.”

Bekaboo will feature two different worlds- fairies (Pari) and Demons(rakshaa). 

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actress Eisha Singh expressed her excitement saying, “I'm thrilled about playing the part of Pari. It's a dream role that marks my homecoming to the channel that has pioneered the fantasy genre on television. 'Bekaboo' is about what it takes to save the multiverse and it allows glimpses into many fascinating worlds that have their set of rules.”

Also Read- Really! “He is my biggest support system”, Eisha Singh on her rumored relationship with Adnan Khan

Monalisa who has been part of projects in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages said, “This show brought the opportunity to not only explore a new genre but also play an antagonist, who is greedy for power over the multiverse. I will be seen in an entirely different look, and I can't wait to know what the audience thinks about it.”

She has also been part of Television shows like, “Nazar', 'Namak Issk Ka', 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Smart Jodi' and many more.

Bekaboo will premiere on Colors Channel. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-abplive 

Shalin Bhanot Eisha Singh Monalisa Bekaboo Bigg Boss Bhojpuri Salman Khan Tina Datta Zain Imam Shivangi Joshi Roadies 2 Nach Baliye 4 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 11:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Nehmat falls; Ekam rushes to save her, leaving Harleen
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show recently went through a...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjiri rushes Abhir to Abhimanyu; Abhir in a critical condition
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya behaves rudely with Vanraj; latter gets shocked
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Ali and the beast fight, Marjina gets visions
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Maan is called by the police, informs him of Amrita’s arrest
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Hera Pheri 3: These memes on Farhad Samji directing Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer will make you go ROFL
Hera Pheri 3: These memes on Farhad Samji directing Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer will make you go ROFL

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’s Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra all set to tie the knot on 23rd February in Noida
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’s Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra all set to tie the knot on 23rd February in Noida
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally responds to Naagin 7 rumours and reacts to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary possibly bagging the
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally responds to Naagin 7 rumours and reacts to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary possibly bagging the role, says “If Priyanka is going to do it…”
Exclusive! ‘It’s going to be a simple affair’, reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel
Exclusive! ‘It’s going to be a simple affair’, reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel
Love Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee? Check out the actors who were approached for the role
Love Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee? Check out the actors who were approached for the role
Here’s one small detail of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh that will melt your heart, deets inside
Here’s one small detail of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh that will melt your heart, deets inside