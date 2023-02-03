Shalin Bhanot’s ex wife Dalljiet Kaur to marry Nikhil Patel on 18th March

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur who has been through a turbulent marriage with former Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot, has found love again. The Kulvaddhu actress is all set to marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March 2023. She will be moving abroad with her son Jaydon.

Talking about her marriage with Nikhil who works with a finance company in London Dalljiet said, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised.”

A source close to the couple said, “Yes, the wedding is on March 18. All her friends are very happy for Dalljiet and quite excited about the big day. She deserves a second chance at love and marriage. We are glad she has found Nikhil. The two are made for each other.”

After dating for about a year, Dalljiet and Nikhil got engaged in January this year in Nepal. She was previously married to Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot from 2009 to 2013. Speaking of co-parenting their son, Dalljiet added, “Jaydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him. He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue. Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon.”

Dalljiet has been part of shows like Kulvaddhu, Santaan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon??, Kaala Teeka, Qayamat Ki Raat, Guddan: Tumse Na Ho Payega, and Sasural Genda Phool 2.

