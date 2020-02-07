News

Shalin Bhanot shares video from last day of shoot of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

MUMBAI: Shaleen Bhanot is a well-known face of the telly world. The actor has been a part of many shows. Shaleen started his career by first appearing in MTV's popular reality show Roadies in 2004. The actor then went on to bag many shows including Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvaddhu, Kaajjal, Naaginn, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, and Suryaputra Karn.

Shaleen has played different types of characters in his long career and impressed the viewers with his terrific acting skills. He is currently seen in Colors' mythological-drama series, Ram Siya Kush. He wrapped up the show's shoot today and shared a video from the set to thank fans for their love and support.


In the video, Shalin also said that he had an amazing experience playing the role of Raavan. He said that the challenges and hardships were worth it and everything turned out to be as expected. The actor said he is happy that he could live up to the expectations of the viewers.

