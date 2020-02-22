Shama Sikander brightens up in yellow

MUMBAI: Actress Shama Sikander says sexy is a state of mind, as she lights up in yellow outfits.



It seems like yellow is her favourite colour right now. She recently took to Instagram to post her "sexy" photo in which she is sporting a mustard jacket and a black short outfit that shows off her well toned legs.



She captioned it: "Sexy is a state of mind....#sexy #love #hot #fashion #beautiful #like #cute #beauty #photography #style #fitness #happy #art #smile



Her latest set of images show her back in a yellow shade. This time, she is sporting more of an evening wear. She is again flaunting her legs in a gown with a thigh high slit.

SOURCE: IANS