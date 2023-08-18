Shama Sikander reveals her special plans for Raksha Bandhan this year, all details inside

MUMBAI: Shama Sikander is one of the most charming and droolworthy personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. She always manages to keep her fans entertained with her projects and social media projects and no wonder, she's always bestowed with a tremendous amount of love and affection from all of them. She's a successful actor, producer and mental health advocate and she's got her mind and heart in the right place.

While Shama may have a quench for wanderlust due to which she loves to travel to different places all over the globe, she's a pure desi from heart with rich values. Just like any other Indian, she's also quite excited and happy as Raksha Bandhan 2023 is just days away from now. So, what does Shama plan to do on Raksha Bandhan this year? She reveals,

"Well, like any other year, this year, Raksha Bandhan is going to be a special and heartfelt experience for me. I have always been loved and supported by my brothers, I love and respect them from the bottom of my heart. I share a very special bond with all my brothers. And not only my brothers I celebrate my beautiful Bhabhis also. Today i tie rakhi to the both of them. And celebrate their love and support for me. I’m very proud of my bhabhis who stood by my brothers always and kept my family together. It is their sacrifices also that should be celebrated at the same time. It is a special day and I plan to spend my entire day with my brothers and bhabhis. All my bhabhis are amazing cooks. I can’t wait to relish all that yummy food they’re going to cook for me. I’m extremely pampered at home for which I’m forever grateful. There's a lot that’s going to be there from sweet and gifts to yummy food and desserts. I want to wish all my fans and admirers a very happy Raksha Bandhan and I want to thank all the siblings out there in this country for taking this festive occasion seriously and keep the sanctity and purity of the same alive not only on social media but in real life too."

On the work front, Shama is set to have announcements soon. Stay tuned for more interesting and engaging updates.