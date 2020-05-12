Shama Sikander urges women to speak up about domestic violence

MUMBAI: TV actress Shama Sikander has now come forward to raise awareness about domestic violence prevailing in society. The actress has shot a video where she’s talking about the domestic violence cases that have seen a spike during this lockdown phase. In her video, she says that laws need to be stricter, and women need to report such cases to stop them.

In the video, Shama said, 'This is something that I have been supporting for a long time. The cases have been on a rise. I say it again, love is on one side and self respect one another. Anyone who can't respect women is incapable of love. Respect precedes love. It's high time and I would like and request all of us to take a firm stand against it. The laws need to be stricter and women need to report such cases and stop them. We get what we tolerate.'

Have a look.

