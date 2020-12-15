Shamin Mannan disheartened over Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare going off-air soon 

MUMBAI: Actress Shamin Mannan had returned to the fiction genre after a year-and-a-half with a lot of hope. However, in an unexpected turn of events, her show Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare (RPSH) is winding up in just two months owing to poor ratings. The final episode was telecast on December 12.

Expressing her disappointment, Shamin says, “As a genre, dramedy hasn’t been explored much on the channel and hence, RPSH failed to strike a chord with the audience. It was an experiment, and unfortunately, our attempt failed. I believe that an earlier time slot would have worked in the favour of the show.”.

Also Read: Star Plus’ Taare Zameen Par to go through a timeslot change with the launch of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

The Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki actress also feels that the show should have been given more time to connect with the audience as it hit the tube only in October. “Maybe we rushed into taking this decision. Having said that, I am just an actor and don’t have a say in such matters. I am sure that the channel must have considered all factors. Though brief, working on RPSH has been a learning experience, as I got to explore comedy for the first time.”.

Although disheartened, Shamin has decided to take the setback positively. “It is upsetting, as actors pin high hopes on every project. The decision has saddened me. However, I strongly believe that everything happens for a reason. I am now looking forward to new opportunities, which will help me grow as an artiste.”, she signed off.

Also Read: Are Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa ready to have a baby? The actor answers

Credit: Bombay Times