Shamita Shetty and Rithvik Dhanjani to perform in Kumkum Bhayga’s Ganpati special

MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, and everyone is waiting for bappa to arrive.



Ganpati brings along a lot of excitement, hopes, and positivity. Bappa is known to fulfill the wishes of his devotees. When Bappa arrives, the air is filled with euphoria and exuberance.eL



Leading GEC Zee TV will make the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi grand by having a celebration on its popular and top rated show Kumkum Bhagya.



Along with the Kumkum Bhagya cast, we have heard that popular actors Shamita Shetty and Rithvik Dhanjani will entertain TV viewers with their sizzling performances.



Apart from dance performances, viewers can look forward to high-end drama in the Ganpati special episode.



As per the plot, a few smugglers hide gold in Bappa’s idol, and Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) happens to select the same idol and takes it home.



When the smugglers learn about the idol being taken to Mehra house, they plan to break into the house to steal it.



This special episode will be aired on 7th September from 4.30 to 7 PM.