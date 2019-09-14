Shantanu Maheshwari gets into an argument with judge Raveena Tandon on Nach Baliye 9!

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 has constantly been in the news for its controversies.



The general perception is that the show seems to be not only about dance but also drama. There are many different things happening on the show. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have constantly been in the news because of their bitter relationship, but now, there are reports that Shantanu Maheshwari had an argument with judge Raveena Tandon.



Apparently, Shantanu was not happy with the scores, and while Raveena thought that he would come and confront her, he broke down backstage. This led to an argument.



