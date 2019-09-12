Shantanu Maheshwari Nityaami Shirke go traditonal with a twist in their upcoming act on Nach Baliye9

Currently one of the most loved jodis on couple based dance reality show Nach Baliye9, Shantanu Maheshwari and his baliye Nityaami Shirke are acing their performances week after week with some of the most amazing concepts and groovy dancing!

Known to be the duo that loves to experiment with their dance forms and styles bringing something new to the stage every week, the couple have once again gone a notch higher with the show's 'around the world' theme coming up this weekend!

Supposedly going to be seen in an absolute traditional avataar as folk dancers, the couple has been coming up with great storylines, including this one, every week clubbing that in with different and unique dance styles. The duo took the challenge of this particular act up very well in their stride as they have inspite of Nityaami's injury brought in some of the most challenging and tough dance forms into their performance! Which judge Ahmed Khan was supposedly very impressed about and complimented the couple on going so strong and still managing to be so versatile with their dancing inspite of Nityaami's knee injury!

Ready to rock the stage this weekend with their vibrant costumes, traditional avataar with a twist and breakthrough dancing, this dynamic duo are all set to take you all by surprise with this upcoming mindblowing act of theirs!