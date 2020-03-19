News

Shantanu Maheshwari's birthday wish for ladylove Nityami is cuteness overload

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
19 Mar 2020 11:45 AM

MUMBAI: Shantanu Maheshwari is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk has a very huge fan following, all thanks to his chocolate boy looks. 

We all know that apart from being a great actor, Shantanu is a terrific dancer. He has shown his dancing skills on several occasions. Be it a reality show or any other event, Shantanu can make anyone drool over him with his dancing skills. 

While Shantanu's professional life has always been high with all the success he has achieved so far, his personal life too is going great. We all know that Shantanu is dating Nityaami Shirke. The duo also took part in Nach Baliye 9 and gave us major couple goals. 

And now, on the special occasion of Nityaami's birthday, Shantanu posted a special wish for his ladylove with several pictures. 

Take a look at Shantanu's post:

Responding to her Prince charming's birthday wish, Nityaami too wrote a long post thanking Shantanu. 

Here's what Nityaami said:

 Aren't they simply cute?

Shantanu and Nityaami are dating for quite some time now and are going strong. The duo has given a major couple goals with their cute chemistry. Both complement each other really well and fans simply love seeing together. 

Here's wishing Nityaami a very happy birthday!

