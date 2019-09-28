Shantanu’s fan moment with Hrithik Roshan on Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Every artist holds a dream close to his heart. The dream of meeting their role model in real life. Recently such a dream came true on the sets of India’s favourite dance reality show – “Nach Baliye 9”. Ace dancer Shantanu Maheshwari who has been rocking the stage since the beginning of the dance series with his beau Nityami couldn’t contain his joy when he saw Hrithik Roshan step on the stage of Nach Baliye! The handsome hunk was all smiles as the audiences and all the participants alike chanted his name giving him a hero’s welcome!



Shantanu & Nityami presented a spectacular performance which earned him special appreciation from Raveena, Ahmed and Hrithik as well. The talented dancer couldn’t believe it that the nationwide inspiration for dancing – Hrithik Roshan had appreciated his dancing skills on a national stage of this calibre! We all are aware of Hrithik’s dancing prowess and his humongous fan following the world over. Shantanu too is one of his die-hard fans and has even tried to imitate his style during his initial days as a professional dancer! Destiny had an exciting plan on hand, and Hrithik stepped on to the stage to match beats with the young lad! Both the dancers wowed the audiences and participants as they grooved to the iconic ‘Sitaaron Ki Mehfil mein gunjegaa taraana ’ from his blockbuster debut movie – ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’.



When asked Shantanu said, “I can’t express my happiness at this moment! I got to dance with Hrithik Roshan! He is fantastic when it comes to dancing or acting, a complete entertainer. When his debut movie 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' released and I saw his dance moves, I was totally impressed. He is such an inspiring personality and has always impressed audiences with his performances and acting skills. I still can’t get over the fact that I have danced on the stage with Hrithik Roshan for real! It has been an overwhelming experience for me.”