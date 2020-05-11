Sharad Malhotra goes back to his original name

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra had changed his spelling to Ssharad Malhotraa for numerological reasons. For a number of years, he spelled his name with a double 's' and double 'a', but now, the actor has gone back to his original spelling – Sharad Malhotra.

(Also read: There will be a complete new pattern of shoots: Sharad Malhotra on life after the lockdown)

Ask him why and he says, 'Sharad Malhotra is my original name. I had changed it for numerological purposes, but since last year, I have started using the original spelling. Shakespeare had rightly said, “What's in a name”. Having said that, I strongly believe in karma. What goes around, comes around. One should be a good human being and shouldn’t judge anyone as you never know the reasons as why a particular person is behaving in a certain way. I remind myself daily how beautiful life is. While we didn’t need a lockdown to realise who is important in our lives and who isn’t, it has surely made people introspect and change their perspectives on life and relationships.'

He adds, 'Today, I feel blessed with whatever I have and I’m glad that I’m loved by so many people. I believe whatever happens, will be for the better, regardless of how I spell my name now.'

(Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/rannvijay-grateful-be-family-during-lockdown-200510)

Credits: TOI