Sharad Malhotra is hooked to the web

MUMBAI: Telly star Sharad Malhotra is all praise for the power of digital stories.

"The web is booming right now and almost everyone (including me) is hooked to it," Sharad said.

Talking about his digital short film "Kashmakash", he said: "What really attracted me to the script was that firstly, it is a story which as an alternative ending. Usually, stories have one ending. This one has two points of view, one which is correct and the other one which is not. You get to decide which you connect with.

"Secondly, it was Anil sir's (producer Anil V Kumar) debut production and I have known him for years. He had directed me in 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki'. It's good to be part of a story that tries to give a message but not in a preachy manner. We have shot the stories in a real location with real people. It's not a regular story."

Sharad plays the character of a small-town boy, who is popular amongst the locals and is also an admin of a WhatsApp group. The story revolves around how he ends up misusing technology and faces its repercussions.

"The basic structure is that we are not trying to be preachy but then obviously you don't try and spread wrong news. That could harm somebody in a way which you cannot imagine," he said.