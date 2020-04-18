Sharad Malhotra: Please stay at home, let’s win this together!

MUMBAI: This is the time to be united, while we stay in our own houses, says actor Sharad Malhotra. The actor, who is currently staying with his wife, Ripci, at Mumbai, says that it’s important for us to understand the gravity of the situation we are in today. “Never have I seen or heard of a crisis of this magnitude. I am urging and requesting all my fans and every individual to please stay at home and not to step out unless really needed. Together we can and we shall make a difference. I'm sure to post this pandemic, the world will stop taking mother earth for granted and we will value every relationship, be it the smallest and the most nonsignificant of things,” he says.

The actor is making sure to follow government orders and only step out when necessary. “As strictly instructed by the government, only one person per family is permitted to step out of the house and do the groceries/ basic home essentials shopping. I myself, have been doing the rounds of the convenient stores and taking utmost precautions before stepping out of the house like wearing of the masks and hand gloves. They are mandatory before we step out. Unfortunately, Andheri /Juhu are being considered as hotspots for the COVID 19 and we are being strictly told by the residential committees and the local cops too that only if very urgent should we venture out to the streets,” he says.

He adds, “All home deliveries have been stopped, for the time being, be it your favorite food from a local restaurant or calling for basic household stuff from departmental stores too. I somehow manage to take my pet down for a quick walk but that too only inside the premises with full precautions.”

They might be stuck at home and away from their parents, but both Sharad and Ripci make sure to talk to them every day. “They say marriage is a union of not just the husband and wife but two families as well. My home town is Kolkata and Ripci's is in Punjab so it was physically impossible for us to be at both places with both sets of parents around the same time during the lockdown. Also, I have a pet dog here in Mumbai and leaving him all alone was out of the question. But we are constantly in touch with both our parents and thanks to the technology we get to see them and talk them as over a call any time of the day,” he says.