Sharad Malhotra reveals the kind of roles he looks forward to doing, talks about the aspects he considers before signing any project

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra has become a heartthrob of the nation ever since he is seen in Naagin 5.

The actor played the role of Veeranshu Singhania on the show and won several hearts with his stellar performance.

Sharad Malhotra was seen in a grey-shaded avatar which later went on to become positive.

ALSO READ: Sharad Malhotra wants to try his hands at THIS one thing in future

The actor is adding one feather to his cap after the other ever since he was seen in Naagin 5.

Sharad's fan following is constantly increasing with every passing day.

The handsome hunk also bagged a music video with his Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna which went on to become a huge hit among the fans.

While the diehard fans of Sharad Malhotra are waiting for him to announce his next, the actor is presently chilling at home and treating fans with some amazing Instagram posts.

In one of his recent interviews, Sharad got candid about what next he is planning.

The actor revealed that he is reading a couple of scripts right now.

The Naagin 5 actor reveals that some scripts are pretty complex and layered.

He reveals that he loves his scripts to not be linear and like it when they are a little twisted.

Sharad wants his every character to be off-the-block and off the radar as that's when they become interesting.

Sharad revealed that he has a challenging script in his hand right now and is hoping for things to get finalized once the pandemic ends.

Well, we are super excited for Sharad to announce his next project soon!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Here is a sneak peek into Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra's classy abode; it suits his personality perfectly