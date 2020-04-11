Sharad Malhotra is very partial towards all his roles, reveals the reason behind it

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra became a household name as Sagar from his debut show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. The actor was paired opposite Divyanka Tripathi who played the role of Vidya. Their onscreen jodi became superhit among the viewers.

Sharad has been a part of the Telly world for a very long time and has many hit shows to his credit.

During his recent live chat session with Tellychakkar when Sharad was asked about his favourite role he played so far, the actor revealed many interesting things about it.

Sharad revealed that every character was extremely special to him be it Sagar from Banoo Main Teri Dulhan or Maharana Pratap. However, Ssharad has a very different perspective when it comes to choosing his favourite character.

The revealed that he is never lives with his character once he is done playing with it. He moves on and gets into his next character and forgets the previous one.

Sharad feels that it is important for him to forget one thing and only then he will be able to adopt the next one.

The actor also revealed that he is very partial about all his characters and it is very easy for him to move on from one character to another.

Well, a lot of actors find it really difficult to do this but Sharad has been successfully doing this since years.

