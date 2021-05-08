Sharad Malhotra wants to try his hands at THIS one thing in future 

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Sharad Malhotra won several hearts with his performance as Veeranshu Singhania in Ekta Kapoor and Colors' fantasy fiction drama series Naagin 5.

Naagin 5 is one such show that has given a rise to many actors' careers Sharad Malhotra being one of them.

The actor's professional life has been on a roll ever since he featured in Naagin 5.

Sharad Malhotra's fan following has been rapidly increasing ever since then.

The actor also crossed 1 million followers a few months ago on Instagram which was another milestone achieved by him.

Sharad Malhotra was apired with Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5 and their their onscreen jodi had become instantly hit among the fans.

In fact, Sharad and Surbhi went on to bag a music video post Naagin 5, Bepanah Pyaar which also became a chartbuster hit.

While Sharad Malhotra has always left us awestruck with his performances in all his shows, he has many other talents which makes him a multi-talented artist.

In one of his interviews, Sharad was asked to reveal one thing which he would like to achieve by adding a feather to his cap.

The actor revealed that he is a bathroom singer and loves to sing in the shower.

The actor jokingly said how it is torture for his wife Ripci and his pet dog Leo.

However, Sharad would like to try his hands in music and he has also composed a song.

While Sharad didn't reveal further details but he revealed that he might soon launch it.

Isn't that great?

