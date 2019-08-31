Sharda and Tanvi's ugly game in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is up for new twists and drama.

Prerna is taking care of Mr. Bajaj.

But Tanvi, who loves Mr. Bajaj is unable to tolerate Prerna and Mr. Bajaj getting closer and asks Sharda to do something.

Tanvi asks Sharda to unite Anurag and Prerna so that Prerna goes away from Mr. Bajaj's life.

Sharda plans to instigate Prerna against Mr Bajaj.

Sharda and Tanvi plan an attack over Anurag and make Prerna believe that this attack was planned by Mr. Bajaj.

It will be interesting to see if this will create a crack in Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's relationship,