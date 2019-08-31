News

Sharda and Tanvi's ugly game in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 08:30 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is up for new twists and drama.

Prerna is taking care of Mr. Bajaj.

But Tanvi, who loves Mr. Bajaj is unable to tolerate Prerna and Mr. Bajaj getting closer and asks Sharda to do something.

Tanvi asks Sharda to unite Anurag and Prerna so that Prerna goes away from Mr. Bajaj's life.

Sharda plans to instigate Prerna against Mr Bajaj.

Sharda and Tanvi plan an attack over Anurag and make Prerna believe that this attack was planned by Mr. Bajaj.

It will be interesting to see if this will create a crack in Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's relationship,

Tags > Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Sharda, Tanvi, Star Plus, Mr.Bajaj, Anurag, Prerna, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

past seven days