Shardul Pandit spills the beans on his role in Ishq Mein Ghayal, says “my character has a 1000 years old love affair…”

MUMBAI :Shardul is a well-known actor who is best known for his game in Bigg Boss 14. TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor and asked him about who his favorite contestant on Bigg Boss 16 is, and whether he will enter the house as a wild card entry.

Shardul rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 14, where through his game, he connected with the audience and the host Salman Khan.

Recently, he was seen in the serial Channa Mereya, where he was loved for his performance.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor and asked him about his cameo in the fantasy drama Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead

Shardul said that the show is inspired by the American supernatural teen drama series Vampire Diaries. He added that it isn’t that scary or like a horror show but yes there are hardly any characters who play humans on the show.

When asked about his role in Ishq Mein Ghayal, Shardul said, “I play Eisha’s character’s love interest and his name is Adi, that is a thousand years old and he comes back. Why he comes back and what his motive is is something you will get to know on watching the show.” Shardul also refused to tell us if the character is negative or a positive one.

