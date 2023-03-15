Shardul Pandit spills the beans on his role in Ishq Mein Ghayal, says “my character has a 1000 years old love affair…”

Shardul rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 14, where through his game, he connected with the audience and the host Salman Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 13:12
Shardul Pandit

MUMBAI :Shardul is a well-known actor who is best known for his game in Bigg Boss 14. TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor and asked him about who his favorite contestant on Bigg Boss 16 is, and whether he will enter the house as a wild card entry.

Also Read- Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?

Shardul rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 14, where through his game, he connected with the audience and the host Salman Khan.

Recently, he was seen in the serial Channa Mereya, where he was loved for his performance. 

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor and asked him about his cameo in the fantasy drama Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead 

Shardul said that the show is inspired by the American supernatural teen drama series Vampire Diaries. He added that it isn’t that scary or like a horror show but yes there are hardly any characters who play humans on the show.

Also Read-  Exclusive! “I would definitely love to enter Bigg Boss as a wild card entry, but would not do MTV Splitsvilla as that is not my kind of show” - Shardul Pandit

When asked about his role in Ishq Mein Ghayal, Shardul said, “I play Eisha’s character’s love interest and his name is Adi, that is a thousand years old and he comes back. Why he comes back and what his motive is is something you will get to know on watching the show.” Shardul also refused to tell us if the character is negative or a positive one. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Eisha Veer Armaan Reem Sameer Shaikh Karan Kundrra Gashmeer Mahajani Vampire Diaries Ishq Mein Ghayal Colors tv Voot TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 13:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
What? Divya Agarwal writes an open letter to Director Anurag Kashyap, asking for work says “Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi”!
MUMBAI :Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.She rose to fame with her stint...
Trolled! Mouni Roy dons a bikini; while her fans call her ‘hot’, a few netizens troll her, “She looks so malnourished”
MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has surely come a long way in her career. She started her journey with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi...
Whoa! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets accused of sending an inappropriate message to Shamita, Katha is distressed
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Aww! Imlie: Atharva wipes Imlie’s tears, Satyakam remembers Badi Imlie and Aryan seeing the couple
MUMBAI :Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Recent Stories
Mouni Roy
Trolled! Mouni Roy dons a bikini; while her fans call her ‘hot’, a few netizens troll her, “She looks so malnourished”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Mandali
Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare confirms that the “Mandali” hasn’t split; shared a story on social media, stating #haqsaemandali
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia thought she was a MISFIT for the show; reveals how she got convinced to participate, check out
Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confirms not being part of a project with Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confirms not being part of a project with Fahmaan Khan
Kapil Sharma breaks his silence on the fall-out with Sunil Grover
Kapil Sharma breaks his silence on the fall-out with Sunil Grover and being called insecure, says “I used to be short tempered…”
Yash Acharya
Exclusive! Actor Yash Acharya roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6