Sharing screen with Kajol and Ajay Devgn Is an experience I will always cherish: Arush Nand

Child artist Arush Nand is not a new name in the industry. In the past he has been part of films like Neerja, Phobia, Pari, Dear Zindegi, Tubelight, Parmanu and now recently he was seen in Ajay Devgn Kajol starrer Tanhaji in which he plays their son.

Speaking about his overall experience in Tanhaji the nine year old Arush says,” Sharing screen with superstars Kajol and Ajay Devgn is an experience I will always cherish. On the set Ajay sir was always quiet and Kajol mam was always chatty. I remember when we were doing a song sequence where Ajay Sir had to lift me on his shoulder, Kajol mam asked me whether I have eaten or not because otherwise Ajay Sir had to put an extra effort to put on his shoulder! That lightened the mood quite a bit! I was surprised initially, but then Kajol mam burst into laughter.”

This is not the first time Arush has shared screen with big stars in the past he has worked with John Abraham, Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor. He has been doing modelling assignments since he was 9.5 months old. Interestingly Arush’s audition for Tanhaji’s role initially happened with a home video as Arush was having his exams. He later on went to meet the director Om Raut. Arush is currently enjoying the feedback of playing Raiba in Tanhaji.