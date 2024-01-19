Shark Ritesh Agarwal and his Mom Bond over Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: Prepare for a thrilling season of Shark Tank India, the transformative reality show that has empowered numerous entrepreneurs nationwide by offering them a valuable platform to showcase their ideas and be heard. This year, the inspirational journey unfolds with the introduction of six new sharks on the panel. Among them is the youngest shark in the history of Shark Tank India, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms, who proudly calls himself the ‘dolphin’ of the tank, adding a fresh perspective to the panel.

Ritesh, an inspiration to budding entrepreneurs, shares his personal experice on how Shark Tank India is helping masses understand what entreprenuership is and how it’s a topic of discussion in every household. He said, “Back when I started, we didn't have a platform like this, and people often couldn't understand what we were doing. But now, everyone across the country wants to carve out their path, and it's incredible to see folks from small towns with innovative ideas, fully supported by their families.

Adding further, he said, “In our home, my mom was the first one who started watching Shark Tank India. Six years ago, my mom might not have understood my work, but today she comes to me and says, You know, a few years back, I overheard you talking about equity dilution, and now I actually know what it means.

He stated, “We often sit down together to watch the show, and the interesting part is after it concludes, my mother is full of insights on which pitch should have secured funding and more. Engaging in such conversations with her is fun!"

