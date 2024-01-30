Shark Tank 3: What! Aman Gupta gets annoyed with footwear brand founder “Mereko banda tu bilkul pasand nahi aaya”

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. After two successful seasons, the third season is here and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is the newest Shark to join the panel of sharks. Viewers are now saying that Goyal reminds them of former shark Ashneer Grover.

Also Read- The Cinnamon Kitchen unveils the secret to guilt-free indulgence on Shark Tank India 3

In the latest episode, a footwear brand claims that their shoes grow organically to fit the feet of growing children. Aman Gupta however is unimpressed and calls the founder “oversmart”. Shark Peyush Bansal says, “My son uses these shoes and we as parents feel that it is getting tight so within 6 months we end up changing the shoes.” Founder Satyajit gives a vague answer and tries to explain about the product and its size. An irritated Aman then says “Tu ghuma mat, ruk ja. We want to ask questions but we don't understand.”

Satyajit initially lies to Anupam that the brand has a co-founder but later says that there is a founding member but no co-founder. An annoyed Aman then says, “Nervous nahi, oversmart hai." He furiously tells Satyajit, “Mereko banda tu bilkul pasand nahi aaya, tu nautanki laga bohot bada. Tune kisi ki nahi suni. I am not saying you might not do well, you might be the next big brand I don't care.”

The Sharks back out from the deal.

Also Read- The Cinnamon Kitchen unveils the secret to guilt-free indulgence on Shark Tank India 3

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

credit-Pinkvilla