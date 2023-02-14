Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain on his journey from going bankrupt to a successful businessman, says, “while I have my feet on the ground, my eyes are on the sky ”

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain has joined the reality show only in season 2 but has made his mark in the show by investing nearly 3.66 crores so far. Talking about himself, Jain said, “I come from a small town with a joint family system. This is why I have a strong value system. I live a very simple life. And while I have my feet on the ground, my eyes are on the sky. I may come across as flamboyant but I have no arrogance”

Speaking of starting his business CarDekho he said, “In 2006, after my father’s death, my brother and I shifted to Jaipur. We had the option to get our grandparents to Bangalore but that would have been unfair to them. Back then, no one even knew about the term ‘start-ups’. In 2008, we started teaching young people, because we didn’t have too many trained people. They were all freshers from local colleges, and today, they are the ones who head our teams at CarDekho. They have been with us throughout. I think experiences and people are what you need to run a business.” He further added, “So we lost more than Rs 1.5 crore on shares and were bankrupt. Of course, it was a big loss but we knew that we have hands and brains, so we will build it up again.”

