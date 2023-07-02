Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain makes an offer of Rs 5 crores; Vineeta Jain says it is the biggest offer in the history of the show

The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks. The sharks will listen to pitches from three companies; UnStop, tea company Blue Tea and streetwear brand Gavin Paris.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 12:16
Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain makes an offer of Rs 5 crores; Vineeta Jain says it is the biggest offer in the history of the sho

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Dua to host the next season of Shark Tank India?

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks. 

As per the promo on Sony TV, the sharks will listen to pitches from three companies; UnStop, tea company Blue Tea and streetwear brand Gavin Paris. 

Founder of the talent acquisition company UnStop says that after graduation many students find it hard to get placements thus his company comes to the rescue and he has lakhs of students registered with him who are getting a chance to find their dream jobs. Meanwhile the Blue Tea founders stun the sharks where they say that they are global leaders. 

Also Read-  The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India 2 judges grace the show, netizens say, “season is full of cringe…”

Founders of Gavin Paris talk about how most of the marketing is done internally where one of the two men owns 100% of  the company and they hire employees who work on commission basis. The sharks call that unfair. While Anupam Mittal makes an offer of Rs 1 Crore with 2% equity, Amit Jain shocks everyone by offering 5 crores for 10% equity. Vineeta Jain says that it is the biggest offer in the history of Shark Tank India. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-indianexpress

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar ashneer ashneer news Ashneer Grover California united states of America Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 12:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry impresses Seerat at the event, talks about true love
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!
MUMBAI: The stunning and ever gorgeous, Jacqueline Fernandez recently graced the cover of an international magazine and...
Pratik Sehajpal has an unlikely connection to the late rapper Sidhu Moosewala! Find out what!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Brinda aka Aanchal Khurana pens a heartfelt note for 'Ram and Brinda'
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha...
&TV’s Doosri Maa completes 100 episodes!
MUMBAI: It is celebration time for &TV’s Doosri Maa as the show completes 100 episodes! Launched in September 2022...
Recent Stories
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pratik Sehajpal has an unlikely connection to the late rapper Sidhu Moosewala! Find out what!
Pratik Sehajpal has an unlikely connection to the late rapper Sidhu Moosewala! Find out what!
Aanchal Khurana
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Brinda aka Aanchal Khurana pens a heartfelt note for 'Ram and Brinda'
&TV’s Doosri Maa completes 100 episodes!
&TV’s Doosri Maa completes 100 episodes!
Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants
Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants
Bigg Boss 16: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan hits a milestone
Bigg Boss 16: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan hits a milestone
Dalljiet Kaur reveals how son Jaydon reacted after meeting fiance Nikhil Patel for the first time; says, “I just froze thinking
Dalljiet Kaur reveals how son Jaydon reacted after meeting fiance Nikhil Patel for the first time; says, “I just froze thinking Nik kya sochega”