Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal loses his cool with a business pitch; tears the offer cheque and says, “you made me wait so long…”

Cloud Worx and Desi Toys’ founders who pitch their business to the sharks will leave the sharks impressed. The founder of Zoff, a masala brand will be questioned by Namita Thapar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 09:40
Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal loses his cool with a business pitch; tears the offer cheque and says, “you made me wait so lo

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. Fans love the chemistry of Pakhi and Virat and the gripping storyline as well as their impeccable performances of the show. The current track of the show revolves around Virat’s transfer to Mumbai.

ALSO READ-EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Dua to host the next season of Shark Tank India?

Previously we saw Sai is determined to talk to her son Vinu, in spite of Pakhi keeping an eye on him. Bhavani does not want Pakhi and Virat to take away Vinu from her and shift to Mumbai as Virat has been transferred there.

Bhavani will take the bold step of getting Sai and Savi back into Chavan Niwas. 

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India 2 judges grace the show, netizens say, “season is full of cringe…”

Now, Pakhi is packing her bags to leave for Mumbai and Vinu is super excited too. She tells him that Virat, him and her will be shifting to Mumbai forever. 

Just then the doorbell rings and as Pakhi opens the door, she is shocked to see Sai and Savi standing there with their bags. Sai tells them that they should not be shocked as she and her daughter are moving to Chavan Niwas.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar ashneer ashneer news Ashneer Grover California united states of America Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 09:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat confesses her love to Garry and says she wants to change Angad for him
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad confronts Seerat if he knows Sahiba from before
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi shocked to see Sai and Savi at the door with their bags
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal loses his cool with a business pitch; tears the offer cheque and says, “you made me wait so long…”
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi will beg Vinu not to leave her as she cannot live without him
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, and others; here is the list of celebrities who get angry when asked certain types of questions
Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, and others; here is the list of celebrities who get angry when asked certain types of questions

Latest Video

Related Stories
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about her upcoming project; says “The role I am playing in my next project is one of a kind as th
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about her upcoming project; says “The role I am playing in my next project is one of a kind as the audience wouldn’t have seen such a character ever before”
Meet the Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s family, deets inside
Meet the Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s family, deets inside
Dilpreet discovers the truth about Amrita in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Dilpreet discovers the truth about Amrita in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain gives a hint about the upcoming storyline
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain gives a hint about the upcoming storyline
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil asks Sharib Hashmi when did he turn Emraan Hashmi as he is paired opposite Nargis Fakhri
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil asks Sharib Hashmi when did he turn into Emraan Hashmi, as he is paired opposite Nargis Fakhri
The cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to reunite with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and previous co-stars for a party
The cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to reunite with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and previous co-stars for a party