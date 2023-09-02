Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal loses his cool with a business pitch; tears the offer cheque and says, “you made me wait so long…”

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. Fans love the chemistry of Pakhi and Virat and the gripping storyline as well as their impeccable performances of the show. The current track of the show revolves around Virat’s transfer to Mumbai.

Previously we saw Sai is determined to talk to her son Vinu, in spite of Pakhi keeping an eye on him. Bhavani does not want Pakhi and Virat to take away Vinu from her and shift to Mumbai as Virat has been transferred there.

Bhavani will take the bold step of getting Sai and Savi back into Chavan Niwas.

Now, Pakhi is packing her bags to leave for Mumbai and Vinu is super excited too. She tells him that Virat, him and her will be shifting to Mumbai forever.

Just then the doorbell rings and as Pakhi opens the door, she is shocked to see Sai and Savi standing there with their bags. Sai tells them that they should not be shocked as she and her daughter are moving to Chavan Niwas.

