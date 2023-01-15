'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer

MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who appeared on 'Shark Tank India 2', received a job offer from Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal. He declined it, saying that he wants to focus on his business.

Mittal pointed out that this platform is not just for funding and business, and offered Ganesh a job, saying: "I have an open offer for you."

Ganesh, an IIT Bombay alumnus and an MBA, who started Flatheads in 2019 and did well during the pandemic, is going through a tough phase. He said he did not accept the offer because he wishes to focus on his business.

Flatheads is an online store for shoes and sneakers made with natural products.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to get on 'Shark Tank India 2' and pitch to the sharks," Ganesh said. "It really gave me a perspective on what is important to me, not just as an entrepreneur, but also as a family man."

He added: "I will always remember Anupam's statement that survival is the most important thing for an entrepreneur, and will take Aman's advice on taking a break, building some learnings, and coming back strong."

Talking about Mittal's offer, he explained: "Building Flatheads has been a roller-coaster journey. Anupam's offer was genuine and heartfelt, and I'll ever remain grateful to him for that gesture. But I realised I needed some time to reflect on my journey before I made a decision on the next stage of my life."

Ganesh clarified: "I didn't take up the offer in an emotional moment because I really wanted to make sure I was making the best possible choice for myself and my family."

'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), and Amit Jain CEO and Co-Founder, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

The reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.


