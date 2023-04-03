Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar opens up about her 2 failed IVFs, says “for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly…”

The second pitch is by Vikram Rajput, Sohan Sahu and Chandan Prasad who speak about infertility and how our society doesn't talk about it freely.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 12:08
Namita Thapar

MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

Also Read-  Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar writes a thought-provoking poem on dealing with depression and anxiety

Sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain always bring something new and entertaining to the table with their sometimes hilarious and sometimes logical viewpoints.

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 2, the first pitch is about oil less and waterless cookware which saves nearly 50% of gas by entrepreneurs Ravi Kumar Reddy and Asha V M.

The second pitch is by Vikram Rajput, Sohan Sahu and Chandan Prasad who speak about infertility and how our society doesn't talk about it freely. Their IUI home kit will help couples do the test at home without making a trip to the hospital.

Hearing the second pitch Namita remembered her tough time when she struggled to conceive the second time. She shared, “In my case when I was 28 years old I wanted to get pregnant and in 2 months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy after that, for 3 to 4 years I tried and I couldn’t conceive. I have gone through 2 infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through. Even the taboo things that keep your legs up, crossing your legs and I already have kids but imagine the parents who don’t have kids.”

Namita further added, “After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally. Apparently, the memory stayed with me and for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly even on my Youtube channel I couldn’t as it was taboo to speak, a scar but 6 months back I spoke about infertility with the doctor and stayed up all night thinking if I could go public about this. People did support me and said it's private and why do you wanna talk about it? But then I listened to my heart and for the first time I spoke about it and have written about the particular thing in my book.”

All the sharks were proud of Namita for sharing her story. While all the 3 sharks back out from the pitch, Namita offers Rs 20 crore for 1% equity and Rs 30 lakh debt @ 10% equity with a valuation of Rs 20 crores.

Also Read- Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”

Vineeta offers Rs 50 lakhs for 1.67 equity with a valuation of Rs 30 crores.  

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- TOI

 

 


    

 

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar ashneer ashneer news Ashneer Grover California united states of America Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 12:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…
MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Faltu: Exclusive! Ayaan gets nostalgic about his cricket dream, will help Faltu fulfill hers?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced...
Taj Divided By Blood review: A grand web series with great performances, but it’s too long
MUMBAI :We have seen many period films that are made on a huge scale and budget, but when it comes to web series, we...
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actor Sheezan Khan granted bail for a Bond of Rs1 Lakh!
MUMBAI :  The television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passed...
Shiv Thakare enjoys Pani-Puri for the first time after Bigg Boss 16, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Shiv Thakare became the first runner up of...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora throw a lavish party for mom Joyce Arora, check out the stunning unseen pictures
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora throw a lavish party for mom Joyce Arora, check out the stunning unseen pictures

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…
Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…
Sheezan Khan
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actor Sheezan Khan granted bail for a Bond of Rs1 Lakh!
Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare enjoys Pani-Puri for the first time after Bigg Boss 16, check out
Gudiya Laundrywali and Rani to Show Their Thumkas with Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi on The Kapil Sharma Show
Gudiya Laundrywali and Rani to Show Their Thumkas with Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi on The Kapil Sharma Show
Uorfi Javed buys herself a Swanky new Car?
Uorfi Javed buys herself a Swanky new Car?
Ira Sone of Kumkum fame all set to make her comeback on Tv after 7 years with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya
Ira Sone of Kumkum fame all set to make her comeback on Tv after 7 years with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya