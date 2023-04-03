Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar opens up about her 2 failed IVFs, says “for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly…”

MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

Also Read- Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar writes a thought-provoking poem on dealing with depression and anxiety

Sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain always bring something new and entertaining to the table with their sometimes hilarious and sometimes logical viewpoints.

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 2, the first pitch is about oil less and waterless cookware which saves nearly 50% of gas by entrepreneurs Ravi Kumar Reddy and Asha V M.

The second pitch is by Vikram Rajput, Sohan Sahu and Chandan Prasad who speak about infertility and how our society doesn't talk about it freely. Their IUI home kit will help couples do the test at home without making a trip to the hospital.

Hearing the second pitch Namita remembered her tough time when she struggled to conceive the second time. She shared, “In my case when I was 28 years old I wanted to get pregnant and in 2 months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy after that, for 3 to 4 years I tried and I couldn’t conceive. I have gone through 2 infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through. Even the taboo things that keep your legs up, crossing your legs and I already have kids but imagine the parents who don’t have kids.”

Namita further added, “After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally. Apparently, the memory stayed with me and for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly even on my Youtube channel I couldn’t as it was taboo to speak, a scar but 6 months back I spoke about infertility with the doctor and stayed up all night thinking if I could go public about this. People did support me and said it's private and why do you wanna talk about it? But then I listened to my heart and for the first time I spoke about it and have written about the particular thing in my book.”

All the sharks were proud of Namita for sharing her story. While all the 3 sharks back out from the pitch, Namita offers Rs 20 crore for 1% equity and Rs 30 lakh debt @ 10% equity with a valuation of Rs 20 crores.

Also Read- Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”

Vineeta offers Rs 50 lakhs for 1.67 equity with a valuation of Rs 30 crores.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- TOI



