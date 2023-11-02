Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar writes a thought-provoking poem on dealing with depression and anxiety

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Dua to host the next season of Shark Tank India?

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

In the latest episode of the reality show, a pitcher spoke about mental health. Namita Thapar was inspired by the pitcher to write a very inspiring and thought-provoking poem on people dealing with depression and anxiety. She shared her poem on social media.

She captioned her post, “It's a lonely journey. You will feel cheated, others are happy, why me? Your heart has many dreams but your mind won’t. Loved ones try, so do counselors but they never truly comprehend…

Check out her wonderful poem here;

I loved the Mindpeers pitch last evening. For all those dealing with anxiety & depression, a heartfelt poem for you written by me, always remember…this too shall pass (the founder Kanika was part of my mental health episode # 14 https://t.co/ySB63WMysX pic.twitter.com/htxQ8rzczA — Namita (@namitathapar) February 10, 2023

The founders own a digital tool company that focuses on mental health, and sharks Peyush, Namita and Vineeta tried their best to crack the deal.

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India 2 judges grace the show, netizens say, “season is full of cringe…”

While Anupam Mittal opted out, 4 Sharks sealed the deal for Rs 1.06 crores for 2% equity.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- TOI