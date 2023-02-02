Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal makes an offer to business offering hygienic disposal of sanitary pads, Aman Gupta says, “this is unheard of”

Sony TV has now released a promo where brands like Padcare, Swadeshi Blessing, OLL and Febris have been introduced. Padcare’s founder gives a brief where their company helps in the hygienic disposal of sanitary pads.
Thu, 02/02/2023
MUMBAI : One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks. 

Amazed at Padcare company’s service, Peyush Bansal says, “I’ll give you an offer—you came for 50 lakh right? I’ll give you 1 or 2 or whatever you want. Just give me your valuation!” The other sharks are stunned by his offer. Aman Gupta mentions that no one has ever made an offer like that. 

