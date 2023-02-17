'Shark Tank India 2': Peyush Bansal offers Rs 1 cr to owners of healthy snacks brand

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 22:29
The cousin brothers asked for Rs 50 lakh for 5 per cent equity and impressed the judges on the business reality show with their business idea of providing healthy snacks with low calories to people.

After listening to their entire concept, judge Vineeta Singh appreciated them. However, Peyush asked his co-judge Aman Gupta to join him and said: "Aman's knowledge in D2C (direct to consumer) will be helpful for your brand." He said that it will help them to sell their product online as well.

He further praised them and said that their entire idea is amazing and they are good entrepreneurs. Just that they need initial support.

He added: "You are good entrepreneurs. It's an early stage of losses and we might have to invest more."

He agreed to invest as per their demand and went on to say that he can even invest Rs 1 crore. "If you want Rs 1 crore, I am willing to give you for 10 per cent equity."

The other sharks and the contestants were left stunned by this offer on the show.

'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

 
SOURCE-IANS

 

