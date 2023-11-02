Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher asks for ‘100 hours’ of the sharks and ‘No Money’ leaving them shocked

The latest episode of the reality show will see the founder of Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit who can upgrade a regular cycle to an electric one. But he has an unusual ask.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 12:04
Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher asks for ‘100 hours’ of the sharks and ‘No Money’ leaving them shocked

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Dua to host the next season of Shark Tank India?

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks. 

The latest episode of the reality show will see the founder of Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit who can upgrade a regular cycle to an electric one. But he has an unusual ask. He doesn’t want money but 100 hours for 0.5% equity from the sharks. Peyush Bansal then tells him, “I had messaged you on LinkedIn, do you remember?” He says, “That is one of the reasons why I am here. I am sorry to you, Anupam ji and Aman bhai that I could not get back.” A surprised Aman says, “Maine toh nahi likha” and he shows them a screenshot of his message to refresh his memory and he says, “Oh yaad aa gaya”

The founder of Dhruv Vidyut then says that he wants 100 hours for 0.5% equity and Vineeta curiously asks “And?” to this Aman responds, “No money!”

It will be interesting to see if the Sharks invest in his unusual business idea or not. 

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India 2 judges grace the show, netizens say, “season is full of cringe…”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- indianexpress

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar ashneer ashneer news Ashneer Grover California united states of America Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 12:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
After spy, cop and horror-comedy universe in movies, now with Farzi get ready for a universe on OTT
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, we have Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, YRF’s spy universe, and Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy...
Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher asks for ‘100 hours’ of the sharks and ‘No Money’ leaving them shocked
MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a...
Farzi review! This Shahid Kapoor's digital is engaging with lot of surprises but too stretched at the same time
MUMBAI: Web series Farzi has been the talk of the town ever since the show was in the making and there was a big buzz...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva hears Imlie’s talk with her family, tells Imlie that he doesn’t feel anything for Chini
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Rupi is stunned of Imlie’s strength, Imlie tells them that Atharva and she are just friends
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay to play major roles in a huge 1000 crores pan-Indian film by this director?
Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay to play major roles in a huge 1000 crores pan-Indian film by this director?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Karan Kundrra asks the media to pause during a press conference; netizens praise the actor for showing respect, say “Dil jeet li
Karan Kundrra asks the media to pause during a press conference; netizens praise the actor for showing respect, say “Dil jeet liya sir”
Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar writes a thought-provoking poem on dealing with depression and anxiety
Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar writes a thought-provoking poem on dealing with depression and anxiety
On The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Sharib Hashmi confesses to confusing Nargis Fakri with some South Indian name
On The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Sharib Hashmi confesses to confusing Nargis Fakri with some South Indian name
Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about ‘Mature Love’
Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about ‘Mature Love’
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
Exclusive! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Sandhya Shungloo has been roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Sandhya Shungloo has been roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV