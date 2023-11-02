Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher asks for ‘100 hours’ of the sharks and ‘No Money’ leaving them shocked

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

The latest episode of the reality show will see the founder of Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit who can upgrade a regular cycle to an electric one. But he has an unusual ask. He doesn’t want money but 100 hours for 0.5% equity from the sharks. Peyush Bansal then tells him, “I had messaged you on LinkedIn, do you remember?” He says, “That is one of the reasons why I am here. I am sorry to you, Anupam ji and Aman bhai that I could not get back.” A surprised Aman says, “Maine toh nahi likha” and he shows them a screenshot of his message to refresh his memory and he says, “Oh yaad aa gaya”

The founder of Dhruv Vidyut then says that he wants 100 hours for 0.5% equity and Vineeta curiously asks “And?” to this Aman responds, “No money!”

It will be interesting to see if the Sharks invest in his unusual business idea or not.

