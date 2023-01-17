Shark Tank India 2: A recent viral Linkedin post suggests the Sharks are not capable to give business advice 

MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

Recently a post by author Ankit Uttam went viral where he has mentioned how the sharks are running into major losses in their own business ventures and thus they are incapable of giving business advice to others. He post reads, “In the US version of the show, every judge (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary) is running businesses that actually turn a profit instead of riding on VC money or drowning in huge losses.” He also mentions how he has never been a fan of Shark Tank India, unlike the US one.

Talking about each shark’s business losses he mentioned, “Vineeta Singh's SUGAR Cosmetics reported a loss of INR 75 Cr in FY22 up from INR 21.1 Cr in the fiscal year FY21. Ghazal Alagh's Mamaearth for the first time since inception had posted a profit for FY22 at INR 14.44 Cr after suffering losses of Rs. 1,332 crore in FY21 and ₹428 crore in FY20. Also the company has reported a 4 crore net profit approx. for the first half of FY23. So the company has just lately begun turning profitable.”

Ankit also stated that Anupam Mittal’s only one match making site is profitable out of the many online portals he runs, while Ashneer Grover was running into big losses even before he was taken off the second season of Shark Tank India.

The post further read, “Namita Thapar is NOT the founder of her company Emcure Pharma. It's her father who started it and still is its CEO. So, to some, her credentials may seem similar to that of Ananya Pandey in Bollywood (Did somebody hear nepotism!!?)”

