Shark Tank India 2’s Vineeta Singh suffers panic attack at her recet triathlon; write a motivating note for her kids saying “Mama didn’t quit”

-Vineeta Singh who is one of the Sharks on Shark Tank India 2 is not only a successful entrepreneur but also a fitness enthusiast. She is a passionate athlete and has participated in many marathons and triathlons too.
MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The recent triathlon was a tough one for her and she has shared an inspiring note about how she managed to complete the challenge despite having a panic attack.

Her note read, “I FINISHED LAST’. I’ve always struggled with swimming & unfortunately all triathlons start with swims, that too in open waters. Last weekend's at the Shivaji Triathlon was one of my hardest ever. A windy, choppy lake resulting in a panic attack that lasted almost an hour! In spite of all the pep talk from Sham & Kaushik, I couldn’t breathe, so asked them to carry on. Got on the rescue boat & decided to quit. The idea of quitting was painful but Shivaji Lake looked like the kind of beast I had no courage to tackle that morning.”

She further wrote, “As I sat shivering on the boat, I saw an incredible 9 year old brave her way through the waves. Although I was ready to throw in the towel & made peace with it - this wasn’t a critical race, I hadn’t trained much so it was OK to head back to my children, tell them mama needed to train harder in open water & try next time. But was I ready to get my first DNF? Unlike most triathlons, this one didn’t have a timing cutoff, so what was my excuse? What would it take to somehow stop the negative train of thought & slowly paddle my way through the 1 km?”

She continued, “And just like that, I jumped back in. Paddled a bit, tried floating on my back, tried a couple of strokes, then went back to the rescue rope. Repeated this a few hundred times. What’d normally take me sub 39 mins took me 1.5 hrs. As I finally got out of the water, I looked back and I was absolutely the last one out (much to the relief of the Navy rescue crew). Threw up all that lake water I’d drunk & just sat down for a few mins before getting on with the bike and run legs. Had to savour the moment I’d visualised for the last 30 mins. Also, knees were still wobbly. Looking back, this race I wasn’t mentally as strong as I could’ve been. Mental strength like other muscles needs regular training. The visualising, the breath-work, the positive thinking could’ve started earlier, but one learns more on tough days & I’m grateful. While most people had finished the race by 10:30am, I was still finishing my run at 12:20 & yet there were 100 Navy soldiers cheering in the heat. God bless the whole unit at INS Shivaji.”
Vineeta concluded with some motivating words for her children writing, “I came back & told my children: Mama finished last today, but mama didn’t quit”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 17:32

