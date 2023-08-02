Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh gets emotional while investing in a healthy snack business; says, “I have seen those days…”

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

Jasmine Kaur and husband Chetan Sharda pitch their healthy snacks concept to the sharks in the latest episode. The husband and wife duo reveals that their products are made with less oil and spices as compared to the other snacks available in the market. The couple ask for Rs 1 crore with 2% equity with a valuation of Rs. 50 crore. The sharks are impressed with the pitch and try the snacks and question them about their educational and professional background. Namita Thapar sees the ingredients on the packaging of the snacks and asks if the snacks have 1130 ml of sodium in 100 gms of snacks. The sharks disagree that the snacks are 100% healthy and back out but Vineeta Singh is still not out.

Vineeta hears their take on how they will use the money for the business if she invests in their business and adds, “This rock bottom journey which you see and learn as a founder is always special for a lifetime and I have seen those days with 10 lakhs in my bank.”

Vineeta then surprises everyone by giving them a non-negotiable offer of Rs 1 crore for 8% equity with 12.5 crores of valuation. Vineeta adds that the money has to be used only to generate profit and nothing else. Jasmine and Chetan accept the offer while Vineeta gets emotional.

Credit- TOI