Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta responds firmly amid criticism from Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 14:57
MUMBAI : A mother and son team appeared on Shark Tank India 3 recently and presented their company proposal. Nobody anticipated a fight between the Sharks when they offered their idea, though. Although lighthearted jokes and playful jabs are typical among Sharks, this particular exchange took a negative turn when Aman Gupta informed Amit Jain that he had a poor reputation in the industry.

The mother and son pitchers were from Uttarakhand. They used uniqueness and creativity to launch their salt brand. They invited the Sharks to sample it as well. Following their discussion of how they launched their company, they requested Rs 50 lakhs for 5% equity in the business.

Recalling his trip to Uttarakhand, Anupam Mittal disclosed that he had been there recently for his father's final ceremonies. He tasted a variety of salts and spices there, and he really enjoyed them. The pitcher received praise for her products from Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar of the Sharks.

On being asked about their design, they revealed that their father is the one who does it. The woman also talked about other social work that she does, and Amit Jain called her a 'superwoman’ and saluted her.

Shark Aman Gupta appeared uninterested. Midway through the deal, he decided it was too early for him to invest. He also advised them to build the company naturally rather than looking for outside financing. The other Sharks responded to this with a series of comments.

When Anupam Mittal heard this, he became agitated and questioned Aman why he had said it. Aman replied that investors frequently put pressure on pitchers to expand their company quickly. Vineeta Singh answered right away, "No, this is wrong, what are you saying Aman, we don’t do this and maybe it’s you.” Amit Jain agreed and added, "Yes, aap kar rahe hoge aisa. (You must be doing this.)”

To this, Aman Gupta replied, “Amit ji aapka khud ka Naam bohot kharab hai market me (You have a bad reputation in the market).”

Ultimately, every Shark except for Amit Jain who declared his desire to support the expansion of small businesses opted out. He made an offer of 10 lakhs for 5% equity in the business. The pitchers took him at his word and closed the deal. Shark Tank India 3 airs at 10 PM, Monday through Friday.

