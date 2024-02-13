Shark Tank India 3: Amazing! Pitcher who destroyed his certificates after being rejected for the post of a peon, gets a valuation of Rs 4 crores for his taxi business

Now, in the latest episode, two young entrepreneurs, Dilkhush and Siddharth impressed shark Ritesh Agarwal for their clarity in thought as well as their ‘jugaad’ to start their taxi business.
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. After two successful seasons, the third season is here and 6 news judges aka Sharks have joined in; Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqbal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala.

Many dreams and aspirations have come to life on this show where many first time entrepreneurs have come out with successful pitches.

Now, in the latest episode, two young entrepreneurs, Dilkhush and Siddharth impressed shark Ritesh Agarwal for their clarity in thought as well as their ‘jugaad’ to start their taxi business. He asked Dilkhush about his background and how he ended up with a business that generated Rs 8 Lakhs per month in commission.

Dilkhush then narrated his story of struggle, “When I went for an interview for the job of a peon, I was rejected as I couldn’t recognise the logo of Apple. They had already made their decision based on how I look. When I returned from there, I burnt my certificates and decided that I would never go for a job. I told my father to teach me how to drive and started working as a driver.”

He then narrated how he started his taxi business and got a commission of Rs 8 Lakhs per month. Ritesh was impressed by his clarity of thought and ideas. Dilkhush even mentioned that he himself designed a user interface of his app, called RodBez, by learning coding on YouTube.

