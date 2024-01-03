Shark Tank India 3: Amit Jain's STARTLING taunt leaves Aman Gupta stunned; Says ‘Apni boat pe break lagao’

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Shark Tank India 3

MUMBAI: Pitchers Shreya Bansal and Prateek Kedia were shown pitching their yoga mat brand in a recent episode of Shark Tank India. They said that their mats were affordable and environmentally friendly. The pitchers requested Rs 60 lakh in exchange for 2% of equity in their company.

Prateek told judges by explaining the vision of their brand, “Humein jitni marketing mile utna kam hai. The more we market the sooner our product scales. We are self-taught, and we don’t have any mentor to guide us so we would want to learn from you all and understand your secret sauce to success. We had decided that till we don’t cross Rs 1cr revenue per month, we won’t bring in any external party. So, after doing the gross, this is the first time we are talking to any investor formally for funding." Amit Jain and Aman Gupta taunted each other after the sharks all saw the products and were impressed.

Following the offers made to the pitchers by Anupam Mitta and Namita Thapar, Amit Jain questioned the pitchers. However, Aman Gupta cut him short, stating, “There is no need for technology here". Amit responded to Aman in such as well, “Jisko samajh mein nahi aati technology woh aise hi bolte hai." When Aman further said, “I have a good tech brand bros", Amit taunted him saying, “We wonder how apni boat pe break lagao."

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

