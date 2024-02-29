Shark Tank India 3: Ashneer Grover criticizes Namita and Anupam Mittal, calls them 'INSECURE'

MUMBAI: Ashneer Grover remains a prominent figure in Shark Tank India news despite not being in the show. Recently, the former co-founder of BharatPe made fun of Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar when speaking with students at the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology. Grover claimed they would never receive "publicity" and referred to them as "insecure."

“It’s amusing to observe that whenever someone feels insecure on Shark Tank, they invariably resort to the same strategy: making a remark about Ashneer. You’ll get the publicity. Namita did it in the second season. Now, Anupam is doing it. These two are the most insecure ones,” Ashneer said.

He was responding to a previous remark made by Anupam Mittal regarding the "angry one" quitting the show. “Dusra, gussa wala chala gaya. Ye toh fact hain na. Galat toh kuch nahi bola Mittal saab ne us tareeka se. Chala gaya… Tum sab toh thandi so sab. Tabhhi toh pehle season ka TRP dekh lo aur second, third season ka TRP dekh lo. Sab pata lag jayega. (Secondly, the one with anger has left- this is the fact. Mittal hasn’t said anything wrong. You all are so cold. That’s why check the TRP of the first season and the second-third season; everything will be clear),” Ashneer added at the event.

Ashneer Grover rose to fame after appearing in the first season of Shark Tank India. Everyone was captivated by his direct responses to pitchers and one-liners. He was also seen criticizing a few pitchers during the show. The businessman did not appear in the second season of the show. Amit Jain, a co-founder of CarDekho, took his place.

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

Credit- News 18